Thanh Le ready for quick turnaround for title unification bout with Tang Kai: “I won’t stop training”

American-Vietnamese fighter Thanh Le is looking to get a rematch against reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai at the soonest time if possible. He said he does not mind having a short turnaround to get back at the celebrated Chinese fighter.

The 38-year-old New Orleans native made this known following his impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. There, on October 6, he defeated Russia's Ilya Freymanov by submission to win the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Thanh Le highlighted that a unification bout against Tang Kai should now be next for him, saying:

“Obviously, I'm gonna take my time and spend time with my family and reassess. I won’t stop training. So we'll start working towards the Tang Kai rematch and I'm getting my actual belt back and do round six since we've got an ugly, disgusting, nasty, unfinished fight that we've got to finish. But yeah, I'm excited to get back in there and he's obviously very, very good. The fight’s going to look a little differently, so we'll let you see when the time comes.”

Check out the post-event interview below:

Thanh Le took on Tang Kai in August last year in a highly engaging clash. The former, however, went on to lose the contest by unanimous decision and in the process lost the ONE featherweight MMA world title.

He has since angling to reengage with the 27-year-old pride of Shaoyang and settle once and for all what for him is an unfinished business. Tang Kai, however, injured his knee and is not competing at the moment, forcing ONE to hold an interim championship fight in the featherweight class.

In his first match after losing the featherweight gold at ONE Fight Night 15 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Thanh Le fired a warning shot that he is back, making short work of the previously on-a-roll Freymanov. He won by submission a little over a minute into their scheduled five-rounder by way of a heel hook.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.