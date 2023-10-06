Thanh Le says finishing Ilya Freymanov paves path to achieving his dreams: “Nothing is more important than beating you up”

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le is a man on a mission. The 38-year-old MMA veteran from Louisiana is hellbent on winning his next fight and claiming ONE Championship gold once again.

Le is set to face No.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov of Russia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video. It will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Thanh Le said he is more than ready to go to war with Freymanov, who he thinks is underestimating him:

“It doesn't change anything as soon as I sign on the dotted line. Nothing is more important than beating you up. That's that's the job. That is why I'm here. That's why I signed up for this.

"I think he sees me from below. He sees me as a way, obviously now since it's a title fight, to get to the title. But even before that, he saw that as, ‘Hey, this dude was champion or is champion. I want the belt.' Or, 'He was champion, I gotta beat him and he's going to get me to my dreams.'”

The winner of this fight will take home the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title.

Thanh Le knows how important this fight is, and he promises fans and his opponent that his best version will show up on fight night:

“This is everything I worked for and it's obviously the most important thing to him too. To know that you're getting in there with somebody who's dedicated their life to attaining this thing and this right now is the most important thing that is in existence in his brain, and likewise on the other side of the coin, he's going to get the best Thanh Le. I guarantee I get the best Ilya and it's going to make for fireworks for sure. I think it's going to be a relatively quick and difficult fight. And I like that a lot.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.