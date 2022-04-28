"If it ever does happen, I'll be loving it" - Alexander Volkanovski on possible cross-promotion fight vs Thanh Le

Alexander Volkanovski had a chat with Nick Atkin from the South China Morning Post about the possibility of a cross-promotion fight with Thanh Le while holding a seminar at Bangtao in Phuket, Thailand.

Here's what the Australian UFC featherweight champion had to say:

"Cross-promotion, look it's hard to think about that because you know I don't think it's going to happen. I think it's very hard. I think whatever happens, I'll worry about whatever I need to. But if it ever it does happen, I'll be loving it."

Watch the full interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski is slowly putting himself into the greatest of all time (GOAT) conversation with his body of work in the UFC. He is coming off of arguably the best performance of his career against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

On the other side of the spectrum, Thanh Le has been as dominant as Volkanovski in the ONE circle. He also thinks this will be a tough matchup for the UFC featherweight champion.

"He's a phenomenal fighter, but honestly I think I match up really well against him. My Dim Mak, my JJ, my range, my feet… it would be a tough & dangerous fight, but I think it’s mine to win.”

Thanh Le has his eyes set on Tang Kai as his next title defense

Thanh Le is coming off of his sensational first-round knockout of Garry Tonon at ONE X and now has his eyes set on Tang Kai. On the other hand, Kai has been nothing short of sensational during his time in the ONE circle.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting ONE Championship video: Thanh Le decimates Yusup Saadulaev with savage knee mmafighting.com/2019/5/3/18528… ONE Championship video: Thanh Le decimates Yusup Saadulaev with savage knee mmafighting.com/2019/5/3/18528… https://t.co/dmMWDFQ49o

Kai has an overall professional record of 14-2 and is currently 6-0 in the promotion. The Chinese fighter looks like he poses the biggest threat to Le's title reign at the moment and will be a big test for the champion. This fight will be exciting for the fans and should be an intriguing battle. If Le is able to get past Kai, you can put him in the conversation as one of the best featherweights in ONE Championship history.

