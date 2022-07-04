Thanh Le responds to Tang Kai saying he is old and will "retire" him

Things are starting to heat up as undisputed ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le responded to rival Tang Kai after the Thai pointed out his age and vowed to “retire" him.

The two will meet in the main event of ONE 160, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26.

During a virtual press conference a few days ago, No.1 contender Tang Kai said that he's confident in his ability to retire the featherweight king, insisting that the champion’s reign is almost over.

"I respect him a lot, but he's also like 35 or 36 years old, and I think he should really be considering retirement. I think this could be his retirement [fight], maybe. He got a beautiful family, he should retire after this one and go back to his beautiful family and have a normal life.”

Catch the media interaction below:

However, Thanh Le doesn't seem fazed by Tang’s threats. He told ONE Championship in response:

"Yeah man, I am a little older right? I'm very old for this fight game. Physically and mentally, I feel really good, and I think that’s going to be the downfall of a lot of people to come and try to take this belt. On paper, I’m a little older, slower, might not be able to train as much. I’ve been doing this so long maybe my body hurts. But we’ll step into the ring and we’ll see how slow and how things come out this body."

Thanh Le seems used to the fact that everyone underestimates him because of his age, even though he’s accrued five consecutive knockout wins since joining ONE Championship.

However, fighting an opponent who underestimates him has become a motivating factor for the defending world champion. As the event approaches, Le reminded Tang that he’s the master of his own destiny and won’t allow people to dictate his choices.

"I’m super excited about this fight. This opponent wakes me up in the morning, gets me in the gym. When I don't have that fire, that hunger anymore, it will be time to retire. But winning and knocking him out, or losing and getting knocked out in front of all these different fans, none of that is gonna affect me. I retire, I quit on my terms, on my time, and y’all gotta see me for another five years maybe."

Thanh Le displays mental toughness as ONE 160 approaches

Thanh Le has had an incredible run in mixed martial arts. Understanding that life has its ups and downs, the Vietnamese-American enters the circle with newfound wisdom and mental toughness.

The 36-year-old world champion reflected upon his tough journey to the top with a few final thoughts, saying:

"I've been through losses, I've been through deep downs in this career. I've been through the ups too. I like to hang my head on being mentally tough and not letting outcomes change the way I view martial arts. It's been such a positive thing.”

Fans will no doubt be excited to watch Thanh Le in action as he puts his ONE featherweight world title on the line against Tang Kai at ONE 160.

