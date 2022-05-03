"I want to share the stage with your coach too!!" - Thanh Le simultaneously calls out Superbon and Alexander Volkanovski

Thanh Le has expressed his interest in fighting Superbon by calling him out on Instagram. He also called out Superbon's coach and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"That would be a phenomenal way to collect the new belt… vs a LEGEND!!! @onechampionship @yodchatri @vaynersports Let’s get the ball rolling! …eventually, I want to share the stage with your coach too!! @alexvolkanovski … maybe after I beat @patriciopitbull 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Le has become increasingly popular ever since he stepped foot inside the ONE circle. He has also looked unbeatable in ONE Championship. Le believes he is the best 145lbs fighter no matter the organization, and he wants to fight the highest quality fighters to show that he is the best.

Thanh Le is also keen on a mixed rules fight with Superbon. If Le is victorious in defending his featherweight championship against Tang Kai, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong will have no choice but to make Le vs. Superbon next.

Is a move up to lightweight for Thanh Le imminent?

Le has wreaked havoc since his debut way back in 2019. He has gone 5-0 with five finishes and is looking to make it six in a row when he takes on featherweight contender Tang Kai.

If things keep trending in the direction that they have been for Thanh Le, there aren't going to be many opponents left for him. What would be next if Le beats Tang Kai and then defeated Superbon in a mixed-rules super fight?

The only logical answer would be to move up to lightweight and challenge OK Rae Yoon to be the next double champion in ONE Championship. Yoon is one of the best fighters in the organization and is as well-rounded as they come. He can beat his opponents on the feet at a distance and beat them on the mat.

This potential fight for Le could solidify himself as one of the best in ONE Championship and in the world. The future is bright for Le, and it's exciting to wait and see what could be next.

Edited by Phil Dillon