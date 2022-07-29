Thanh Le slowly getting close to perfect every day but says time is not on his side: “We know I'm not a vampire” 

ONE featherweight king Thanh Le recently said that he’s slowly getting close to MMA perfection every day. However, the champion understands that time is not on his side when it comes to achieving that end target.

Every MMA fighter’s dream is to reach the ultimate goal of mastering a variety of different disciplines in mixed martial arts, such as boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and more.

For Thanh Le, he knows that his career is closer to the finish line than the starting point. Nevertheless, he hopes to continue building his skills until he’s at least close enough to becoming the best version of himself as a mixed martial artist.

The 36 year-old told FTSMMA:

“For me, as a complete fighter, whoever that ultimate version of Thanh Le is, like that final character, you've got all the extra points, and you've got the points to fill up all the bars. I'm trying to get as close to that as possible. Obviously, we know I'm not a vampire, so I don't have time to make that happen. But find a head in the direction where it makes the most sense, and build the skills in the right order."

Le added:

"Some of the time, this thing or that thing, or this combo and that combo, whatever. So it's funny that the small wins on a daily basis are [why] I'm continuing to try to build my skills on a daily basis that equals to a bigger picture.”

Having earned his black belt in jiu-jitsu this year, the Louisiana native is becoming a more dangerous and complete fighter by the day.

Thanh Le says being "old" gives him advantages over Tang Kai inside the circle

It’s no secret that Tang Kai wants to retire Thanh Le when they meet at ONE 160 on August 26. Despite being labeled as "old" by the challenger in past interviews, Le is not discouraged by his age.

On the contrary, the 36 year-old sees his age and experience inside the circle as a major advantage. In response to Tang, the featherweight champion told ONE:

“What do you lose with age, speed? I still got a little speed left in the bag. Power? Still got that, except we got a little more up here [head], a little more fight IQ, more days training, more hours. Man the longer you give me to collect this information, the longer you give me to train, to practice, to game plan the worse.”

