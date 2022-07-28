Lightweight and super-fights options moving forward for Thanh Le

Reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le maintains that he’s not looking past upcoming challenger, the No.1-ranked Tang Kai of China. However, the 36-year-old has given some idea as to what he could do next, if and when he beats the dangerous knockout artist.

Le will face Tang in the co-main event of ONE 160, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26.

In a recent interview with FTSMMA, Thanh Le talked about moving up a division and potentially participating in some super-fights down the road:

“Lightweight does look good. That Ok and Christian Lee fight happens to be on the same night. So maybe the timing works out really well, and that's an option. There's also been a couple of super-fights that have been thrown around that look really interesting to me."

Watch Le's interview below:

Inspired by 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson's fight with Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Le says he is interested in potentially facing fighters outside of MMA. The featherweight world champion continued:

"I really liked the idea of mixed rules. I watched DJ and Rodtang live. And that was, man, that was a ton of fun. You know, I'm sure you guys saw it, it was an awesome fight, but it's awesome to be in front of it live, and I don't know, that was pretty good too, so we'll see.”

Thanh Le vs. other champions?

This is not the first time that the ONE featherweight titleholder has kicked around the idea of facing fighters in other sports. Thanh Le is interested in going up a weight class, but earlier this year he said he was interested in facing featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, the kickboxing titleholder Superbon said:

"Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

Catch the interview below:

MMA world champion Le responded on Instagram and said:

"So awesome to be called out by a legend... It would be an honor."

Like all combat sports athletes, Thanh Le is a huge fan of Superbon. He may want a fight with him, but he also recognizes the Thai's incredible skill. Speaking in an interview with Calf Kick Sports, Le explained how he sees the kickboxing champion:

"He's an expert... Let's just say that dude's good everywhere... He's just so good, I look up to him."

Before the Vietnamese-American fighter can look at facing competition outside of MMA, he first has to deal with a major test named Tang Kai. Both of these fighters will be entering their ONE 160 August 26 title fight on knockout win streaks, and would want to add another KO to their record and leave as world champion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 26



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Tang Kai pops it HIGH 🦶 The Chinese powerhouse challenges ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le on August 26 at ONE 160! #ONE160 | Aug 26 Tang Kai pops it HIGH 🦶 The Chinese powerhouse challenges ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le on August 26 at ONE 160! 🏆#ONE160 | Aug 26#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/UqduCNWgEx

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far