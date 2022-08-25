"I’m a big fan of both guys" - Thanh Le torn on the outcome of Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson II 

Demetrious Johnson will redeem himself and leave ONE on Prime Video 1 with the flyweight gold at the expense of Adriano Moraes.

That is, according to ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le.

The Vietnamese-American slugger is a huge fan of both flyweight stars. However, he points to Demetrious Johnson’s experience and complete arsenal as a couple of factors as to why the MMA legend can pull this rivalry to one apiece this Friday, August 26.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, Le offered:

"This is a really hard one. I’m a big fan of both guys. I am not comfortable making a decision right now. But yeah, if I had to pick, since I’m a big fan of both, I’m going to go with ‘Mighty Mouse'. I love the way he mixes things up. I think he’s a little more used to where these knees can come from, and he’s just got too much on his side. I think he’ll take it.”

Like Le, many combat sports fans and athletes feel that it's going to be hard to pick a winner in this scheduled five-round world title clash.

Some even believe that Moraes can once again pull a rabbit out of a hat and put Demetrious Johnson to sleep. Others think that the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA star will prove to the world why he is among the best in the sport's history.

This hotly anticipated rematch has got everyone talking. And in less than 48 hours, the watching world will know who comes out on top in this ONE flyweight world title rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Three tools that will power Demetrious Johnson to his biggest win in ONE

There are a couple of things Demetrious Johnson needs to do to get spot-on if he wants to stand any chance of leaving the Singapore Indoor Stadium with his biggest win in the promotion.

First, he must set up his entries with better precision and intelligence. One way he can do so is by quick in-and-out movements that should keep Moraes hesitant from committing strikes or takedowns.

Next, the 36-year-old must remain fluid between styles. His feints and pace have constantly troubled opponents in the past – and it could work wonders against ‘Mikinho’.

Last but not least, the American fighter has to ensure that he doesn’t remain with his back planted on the canvas for too long. Moraes’ glossary of submissions from the top means he only needs the slightest of openings to defend his world title and get the job done.

