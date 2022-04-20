"We have to be able to unify these belts" - Thanh Le wants unification match with UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski

Thanh Le claims he is the best featherweight in the world, but there’s also another person who can stake his right to that distinction and that's Alexander Volkanovski

Le is the reigning ONE Featherweight World Champion, while Volkanovski is the UFC Featherweight World Champion.

While they can always call themselves the “featherweight champion of the world,” Le said there should just be one.

In an interview with From The Stands MMA, Le said the title unification match between the ONE Championship and UFC should happen:

“I’ve been pushing for that since I got the belt. That has to happen in this sport. I don’t know if it’s gonna take a couple of years, or 20 but that has to happen in this sport. We have to be able to actually unify these belts and find out who the best featherweight, lightweight, or whatever, is in this world.”

Le added:

“It just doesn’t make sense not to. As far as sports go, or martial arts goes, and fighting goes, that [unification fight] has to happen… There are such good featherweights on this planet that we got to figure out a way.”

Here's the full interview with Le Thanh on From The Stands MMA:

Thanh Le believes he has the advantage over Alexander Volkanovski

Thanh Le has a 100% finishing rate in his career. He also holds an impressive knockout rate of 92%.

The Vietnamese-American star’s latest win was a first-round knockout against Garry Tonon in a fight that lasted less than a minute.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, is on a 21-fight winning streak that stretches back to 2013. His last win was a technical knockout victory over The Korean Zombie at UFC 273.

Le became ONE Featherweight World Champion when he defeated former double champion Martin Nguyen in October 2020 via a third-round technical knockout.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, won the UFC Featherweight World Title in December 2019 following a unanimous decision win over Max Holloway.

Thanh Le said:

“Yes I do wanna fight Volkanovski, dude’s awesome he’s a great fighter. He’s got long arms for his short stature… He’s never fought a fighter with feet like mine. He has a great fight IQ, mine’s better. Yeah, I think with my skillset, weapons, and my IQ, he’s gonna have a really hard time in doing what he does really well. When he changes game plans and decides to take it to another area of fighting, that’s when it gets finished.

Edited by Phil Dillon