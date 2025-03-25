“Thank you for coming to Japan” - Masaaki Noiri has nothing but love for Tawanchai after their interim title barnburner at ONE 172

They may have shared one of the most shocking fights this weekend, but Masaaki Noiri has nothing but gratitude and respect for Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Noiri shocked the world when he stopped Tawanchai to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of the loaded ONE 172 card this Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Following his win, the Japanese superstar took to Instagram to thank his supporters and Tawanchai for a historic weekend.

Masaaki Noiri posted:

"3.23 @onechampionship Japan Tournament, interim featherweight kickboxing championship match against Tawanchai PK Saenchai. Because I decided to fight Tawanchai, I was able to practice well every day, and even though I was really at my limit both physically and mentally, I was able to get stronger. I'm sure it was really difficult to adjust to an unfamiliar place, climate, temperature, etc. Thank you for coming to Japan and fighting me!"

Noiri entered the match as a massive underdog against Tawanchai, who is the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, but what he showed in his hometown was nothing short of extraordinary.

After setting up his rhythm in the first two rounds, Noiri found his groove in the third and never let up.

Noiri pressed the action and used his ringwork to push Tawanchai near the ropes.

Sensing he had Tawanchai where he needed, Noiri uncorked a hellish left hook straight to the Thai megastar's ribs.

Just a few seconds later, Noiri perfectly countered Tawanchai's knee and connected with a vicious left hook upstairs that knocked the featherweight Muay Thai king down.

Although Tawanchai managed to get back up, the damage was done, and Noiri unloaded a hailstorm of punches, forcing referee Olivier Coste to stop the contest 1:55 into the third.

Masaaki Noiri eyes a KO win when he takes on Superbon in unification bout

Masaaki Noiri's confidence is at an all-time high following his stoppage win over Tawanchai, and he wants to follow that up with another showstopper in his inevitable world title unification match against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

In ONE 172's post-event press conference, Noiri said he wants to capture the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the most emphatic way possible.

He said:

"And for Superbon. I cannot say anything at this moment, but if I have the opportunity, I will show the KO, and in any fight next time I'm gonna show another KO, knock out. Thank you."

