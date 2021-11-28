"Thank you for being this humble" - Deiveson Figueiredo says meeting Jon Jones was 'a dream come true'

When Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 169, he fulfilled his dream of becoming the UFC flyweight champion. Figueiredo has now revealed that he is a huge fan of Jon Jones and was keen to meet the former light heavyweight champion in person. Apparently, that dream has now also come true for the Brazilian fighter.

Figueiredo recently shared a picture on Instagram with Jones, which he captioned:

"I'm a big fan of yours, I made a dream come true, to meet you in person my brother, thank you for being this humble man 100%."

Jon Jones responded to Figueiredo in the comments, saying that he had a great time hanging out with him and the team. Here's what Jones said:

"Amazing hanging out with you and the team today killer, see you soon."

Deiveson Figueiredo has been one of the most impressive characters in the UFC's flyweight division since making his debut in 2017. He won the flyweight championship in 2020 before losing it to Brandon Moreno the following year.

After losing the title, Figueiredo claimed that he had been focusing on a number of other things which ultimately led to the loss. During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Brazilian said:

"When the time I fought Moreno for the second time, I was a businessman. I opened a gym, I built the gym. I arrive in the gym and... I write cheques. I work in the gym and train. Now, I'm focused... I am 100% a fighter again. I don't think about business. I don't think about nothing. I just focus to be a fighter."

Catch Deiveson Figueiredo's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno trilogy official for UFC 270

The flyweight title fight trilogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo is all set to take place at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022. The news was officially confirmed by the UFC in October.

Moreno and Figueiredo were originally set to settle their rivalry at the UFC 269 card in December. However, the fight was pushed back after a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, which has since been cancelled, was announced for UFC 269.

