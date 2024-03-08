“Thank you for your time and patience mate” - Hollywood star Tom Hardy honored to have trained with Mikey Musumeci

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci spent some time on the mat with Hollywood actor Tom Hardy.

Being one of the most accomplished and approachable names in all of BJJ, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has found himself training and mentoring some pretty big names, including Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Recently, Musumeci worked with Hardy, who has starred in a slew of hits on the silver screen such as Inception, Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Dark Knight Rises.

But when he’s not busy bringing characters to life on film, the London native loves training and competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“Thank you for your time and patience mate ❤️ @mikeymusumeci,” Hardy wrote on Instagram.

Despite being one of film and television’s biggest stars, Tom Hardy prefers to train just as everybody else does, forgoing private lessons for group classes with people from all walks of life.

“He wants to enjoy the art like a normal person,” Hardy’s BJJ coach Carlos Santos told MMA Fighting. “He always does group classes too. I admire that about him. Famous people usually want private classes. He did that at first so he could understand the art, but then he asked to be on the group class too — and would continue training after the class was over.”

When it comes to trainers, you can’t do much better than Mikey Musumeci

Of course, if you want to learn BJJ, there are few better to work with than Mikey Musumeci. Since signing with ONE Championship in 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has become a bonafide superstar in the sport, amassing an undefeated record of 6-0.

During his run, Musumeci captured the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling title and has earned wins over Japanese legends Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki, Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and former ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

What’s next for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ when he returns to the Circle later this year?