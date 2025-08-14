  • home icon
  • “Thanks guys” - Jonathan Haggerty reacts to fan comments on him getting KO’d by Superlek

"Thanks guys" - Jonathan Haggerty reacts to fan comments on him getting KO'd by Superlek

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:27 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (L) vs Superlek (R) | Image by ONE Championship

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has kept a good sense of humor about perhaps the worst defeat of his career.

'The General' dared to be great at ONE 168 last year and tried to avenge an earlier defeat to Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for the British slugger after he got caught with a brutal counter elbow to the dome just 49 seconds into the fight.

A dazed Haggerty couldn't shrug off the damage in time and lost his bantamweight Muay Thai crown following the shocking knockout.

ONE Championship recently reposted the highlight finish on Instagram, and Haggerty came up with an interesting response:

"Thanks guys 😂😁," the 28-year-old superstar wrote.
Jonathan Haggerty's humility and light-hearted retort were well-received by fans, who still commended him for going toe-to-toe against one of the best strikers on the planet.

Check out some of the fan comments he received:

@ethanfhull: "Happens to the best of us, man"
@george.tremayne.monsieur: "Still epic watching your fights win or lose"
@dyonashton: "Right on the temple, nothing you can do. 🥊💪🏼🔥 Still a GOAT"
Meanwhile, Haggerty has bounced back nicely since that setback. The hard-hitting Englishman successfully defended his bantamweight kickboxing belt against 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171 last February.

Nabil Anane calls out Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nabil Anane has expressed his desire for a champ vs champ showdown with Jonathan Haggerty.

The Thai-Algerian superstar recently challenged 'The General' to a duel to determine the best 145-pound striker on he planet.

The Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy said in a South China Morning Post interview:

"Maybe Haggerty against me for the title and for the multi-sport title. Maybe he will agree [to fight] against me, and he said he's the one who's gonna stop me. Let's go. If you want to, let's go!”
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

