WATCH: Slow motion breakdown of Superlek’s insane elbow KO of Jonathan Haggerty

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 has compiled quite a list of impressive finishes in ONE Championship. Among those, one happened nearly a year ago in the United States, where he knocked out Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.The venue was ONE 168 in Denver, where the two top strikers were the headliners. Haggerty was looking to make it a second successful defense of the world title he won in April 2023.'The General,' though, ran into a formidable force in Superlek, who hardly broke a sweat and put a stop to the match less than a minute into it with a well-timed counter elbow that left the erstwhile champion unable to continue after.ONE Championship revisited the magnificent KO finish by Superlek in a recent Instagram post, giving a slow-motion breakdown of it, from the setup (trapping of the hands of Haggerty) to the thunderous counter elbow finish. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe win over Haggerty was the 11th straight for Superlek at that point. More importantly, he added a second world title to his collection as he also holds the flyweight kickboxing gold.The 29-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout, however, was not able to defend the bantamweight Muay Thai belt before losing it as he was stripped of the title after missing weight and hydration limits in the lead-up to his unification title match against then-interim champion Nabil Anane in March.Superlek still fought Anane in a three-round non-title match, with the Algerian-Thai sensation dominating on his way to a unanimous decision win. Anane later on was elevated as the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.Superlek returns to kickboxing at ONE 173Superlek returns to kickboxing after spending his last three matches in Muay Thai in his next fight later this year.The Buriram, Thailand native will see action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Nori on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. He is to battle hometown bet Yuki Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing bout.It will be Superlek's first kickboxing match since his epic showdown against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa in January last year, where he successfully defended the flyweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous decision win.At ONE 173, out to frustrate him is Yoza, who has gotten his ONE Championship campaign to a solid start, winning his first two matches. He is looking to secure another win to fortify his claim for a world title shot in the bantamweight lane.For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.