Throwback: When Rodtang challenged Superlek to an MMA fight

Thai superstar strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 had a explosive Muay Thai match in their first encounter under ONE Championship two years ago. They could meet again, but this time played in MMA rules.The idea was brought up by 'The Iron Man' in jest when he and 'The Kicking Machine' attended the press conference for ONE 172 in Japan earlier this year. They had a lively exchange circling around the possibility of them featured against each other in the multifaceted sport of MMA.&quot;Why don't we have a fight in MMA? We can fight in MMA. No striking, only ground game,&quot; Rodtang offered.To which Superlek jokingly answered, &quot;I can't fight with an idiot.&quot;ONE Championship captured the exhange and shared it as part of a video feature on Instagram recently. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn their first encounter at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023, Superlek defeated Rodtang by unanimous decision. He, however, had to go through the wringer and was gassed up throughout the three-rounder from the nonstop back-and-forth they had. The Kiatmoo9 Gym also had his forehead busted open early in the contest and had to fight through it.The epic battle was originally scheduled as a five-round title fight for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title then held by Rodtang. But Superlek came in the weigh-ins five pounds over the limit, sending the fight to be played as a three-round catchweight match instead.Of the two, only Rodtang has competed in MMA in ONE Championship when he battled MMA legend and former flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in ONE X in March 2022 in a special rules super-fight (Muay Thai-MMA). He lost the match by submission.Superlek competes in kickboxing at ONE 173Whether Rodtang and Superlek do battle in MMA remains to be seen, but the latter is slated to see action in kickboxing in his scheduled return to action later this year.The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is featured in a bantamweight clash against Yuki Yoza of Japan at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is part of the marquee event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.It will mark his return to kickboxing after competing in Muay Thai in his last three matches.Against Yoza, Superlek is up against an opponent who has gotten his ONE Championship campaign to a solid start, winning his first two fights since making his promotional debut in May this year.Both fighters are looking for a big win at ONE 173 and possibly challenge reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty for the title next.