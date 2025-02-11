“I didn’t know what to feel about it” - Superlek admits initial hesitation when offered to fight Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9's showdown with fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon over a year ago turned out to be an epic showdown. The former, however, admitted to having initial hesitation on taking on the fight as they were friends, and he never really thought they would cross paths.

The two met at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023 in a catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai scrap. And they did not disappoint as they gave end-to-end action that had fans at the edge of their seats.

Superlek moved on to win the contest by decision but not after going through an all-out war against Rodtang, that also had him sustaining a nasty cut in the head.

In an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, 'The Kicking Machine' shared what he felt when the match against Rodtang was first offered to him, saying:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Part of it, yes. And also, because I fought with Rodtang. We knew each other to some extent. So, I didn’t know what to feel about it. We both gave our best in the ring."

Watch the interview said below:

Superlek says Rodtang brought the best out of him in their epic battle

While he had reservation at first on facing off with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9 said it was something he was glad to have taken as he had a lot of fun doing it and surely brought the best out of him.

He shared this in the same interview with Nickynachat, highlighting how it was nothing he had experienced before, saying:

"When we were done in the ring, coming down from the ring, I didn't expect it to be this intense. It was so exciting. Rodtang fought with all his might, too."

Following the intense battle, it was all respect for the two proud warriors, and they went on to do their thing and dominate in their respective lanes.

They return to action on March 23 against separate opponents at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Superlek will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a unification bout against interim world champion Nabil Anane. Rodtang, meanwhile, is featured in the headlining contest in a flyweight kickboxing clash against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa.

For more information on ONE 172, check out watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.