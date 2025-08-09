“To be part of this event” - Superlek Kiatmoo9 says chance to compete in Japan main factor in early return

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9's love affair with Japan has prompted an earlier-than-expected return to action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.‘The Kicking Machine’ was originally planning to take extended time off following his shocking defeat to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in March. The loss marked a rare setback for the Thai legend, who needed time to revitalize himself both physically and mentally.However, the opportunity to compete once again on Japanese soil proved too enticing to pass up for the Thai megastar. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old has consistently expressed his admiration for Japanese fighting spirit and the country's rich combat sports heritage.&quot;Just having an opportunity to be part of this event is already the main goal for me to be in Japan. Japan! We will see each other again very soon. I love Japan, please send love and support!&quot; Superlek told ONE Championship.Superlek will face surging Japanese star Yuki Yoza in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing clash that promises fireworks inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.Superlek acknowledges Yuki Yoza's blazing speedDespite his emotional connection to the host country, Superlek isn't overlooking the dangerous challenge that awaits him.The Buriram, Thailand native has taken notice of Yoza's impressive 2-0 start in the home of martial arts.The former K-1 champion looked like a world beater in his last outing, dominating former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116.Superlek was admittedly in awe of the Team Vasileus star’s explosive power and technical precision.&quot;Yuki is a strong fighter. He's a fast striker. I think those are his main strengths,&quot; Superlek acknowledged.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173.