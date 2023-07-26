"Thanks for punching me in the face!" - Mark Zuckerberg drops hilarious comment on undefeated Bellator champion's post after training together

Mark Zuckerberg appears to be continuing his 'world tour' of training with MMA world champions amid speculation that he will fight Elon Musk.

Several weeks ago the META founder was captured sparring alongside UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' took to Instagram to share images of the trio at Zuckerberg's property at Lake Tahoe.

More recently Mark Zuckerberg has spent time with undefeated Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. 'The Human Cheat Code' is currently 13-0 and has one title defense to his name.

Eblen took to Instagram to share images of himself training with Zuckerberg. From the similarities between Eblen's post and that of Israel Adesanya, it seems that the Bellator champion has also been invited to train at Zuckerberg's Lake Tahoe location.

Johnny Eblen said this:

"The collab you didn't know you needed."

Mark Zuckerberg commented the following on Eblen's post:

"It was an honor training with you. You're a great teacher and a great sparring partner. As we like to say at Guerrilla, thanks for punching me in the face."

See the post below:

See Zuckerberg's comment below:

Screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's comment on Johnny Eblen's post

Donald Cerrone wants to face Andrew Tate on the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk undercard

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk took the internet by storm several weeks ago after the pair appeared to indicate their keenness to face-off in a cage fight.

The fight was even discussed by UFC president Dana White, who listed several concerns that would need to be addressed should the fight take place. Now UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone has claimed that he wants to fight controversial figure Andrew Tate on the undercard of Zuckerberg vs. Musk.

Tate has a background in professional kickboxing, but there is skepticism surrounding the legitimacy of his titles. Cerrone has himself raised some questions about Andrew Tate's kickboxing history and whom he defeated to win the belts, which has caused a back-and-forth between the pair.

'Cobra' dismissed the doubt coming his way while responding to Donald Cerrone.

Watch the response below:

Cerrone has now taken to Instagram to reply to Andrew Tate and said this:

"Good thing my buddy Dana White owns a massive fighting organization and they are doing Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight. Tell you what, if you want to get your social media clout involved, I'll fight you on that son of a b*tch."

Watch the video below: