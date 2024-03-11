"Thanks for supporting the sisterhood" - Laura Sanko unearths rare clip of Sean Strickland saying "one nice thing" about women, the UFC star responds 

Sean Strickland, notorious for his outspoken and often controversial takes, found himself the subject of a lighthearted social media exchange with UFC commentator Laura Sanko.

Sanko, on International Women's Day, uploaded a rare clip to her Instagram featuring Strickland offering praise for her commentary skills. In the clip, Strickland says:

"I was watching her commentate a fight, and bro, she's [Laura Sanko] was giving way more better advice to the [fighter's] corner... I just wanted to yell to the corner like, 'shut the f**k up and listen to Laura'."

Sanko's caption acknowledged the unexpected compliment:

"Don’t tell @stricklandmma You say one nice thing on one podcast months ago and I’m gonna turn it into a Happy International Women’s Day post. Thanks for supporting the sisterhood Sean! 🫶"

Strickland, taking the social media banter in stride, replied in the comments section, further endorsing Sanko's expertise:

"I've even spoke to her about striking and she will tell me small little things most people miss."

Robert Whittaker calls for a fight with Sean Strickland instead of Khamzat Chimaev

Coming off a dominant victory against Paulo Costa at UFC 298, Robert Whittaker is looking to return on the rumored Perth, Australia card in August. Having already faced most top contenders, Whittaker seeks a fight that elevates his ranking and excites fans.

While a clash with Khamzat Chimaev holds significant hype, Whittaker emphasizes the strategic benefits of a Sean Strickland fight:

That [Chimaev fight] doesn’t move me. It does in clout, but it doesn’t move me higher up in the rankings... I don’t know. I want to fight guys in the top five. Beating Strickland puts me at (No.) 1 again, and that’s as close as you can get really.”

This preference stems from Strickland's recent championship reign. A win over the former middleweight champion would propel Whittaker back to the top contender spot. Additionally, Whittaker seeks to address Strickland's past comments implying Whittaker's fighting style is limited.

Whittaker said in response to Strickland's remarks:

"Yeah, pretty good blitzing, you know? And everyone knows I do it, so I'm interested to see if he can do something about it, as well. I'll blitz him, as well."

Strickland's recent stint as champion – winning the title in Sydney against Israel Adesanya and subsequently losing to Dricus du Plessis – makes him a strategically and commercially attractive opponent. Whittaker believes the Australian fans' reception of Strickland during his title reign could translate into a lucrative fight Down Under.

