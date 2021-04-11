"That ain't going very well for you" - Ben Askren gives his prediction for Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

Ben Askren has dismissed Logan Paul's chances of winning against Floyd Mayweather in their speculated exhibition bout.

In his recent appearance on 'Impaulsive', Logan Paul's podcast, Ben Askren gave his take on how the fight would play out. Askren alluded to Mayweather's 2018 bout with Conor McGregor where the undefeated boxer took the Irishman into deep waters.

Conor McGregor gave in to Money's defensive counter-striking and the referee waved the fight off in the tenth round. Askren believes Logan Paul will face the same fate if he trades blows with Mayweather:

"I thought it was going to happen in February but then it didn't happen... Logan, that ain't going to go very well for you. He [Floyd Mayweather] is the best in the world."

"Floyd carried Conor [McGregor] for nine rounds, sure he is going to carry Logan for a few... who had a puncher's chance against Floyd... name anybody? I think there is only one person who knocked him down... If Floyd had been knocked out maybe I would agree with you"

Ben Askren also pointed to his 2019 NCAA clash with Jordan Burroughs. Askren, who had already announced his retirement from wrestling, was handed an 11-0 defeat by Burroughs. Askren claims to have cut weight in vain as he had no chance of beating the best wrestler in the world:

"I was not the best in the world in wrestling but I did take 6th place in the Olympics, which is relatively good, and then I retired and wrestled Jordan Burroughs. it didn't go very well for me... I was no longer the best in the world... he made me cut weight just to beat me."

Olympic wrestler & former UFC fighter, @Benaskren ,joins the boys to discuss his plan to KO Jake Paul on April 17th, the first thing he’d do if he won, seeing nightmares about Jorge Masvidal’s knee, brutally honest thoughts of Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather & more! pic.twitter.com/7HSG5KwKGm — Impaulsive (@impaulsiveshows) April 8, 2021

Will Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight in 2021?

Logan Paul's purported exhibition bout was expected to take place in February 2021. However, in January, the YouTube sensation announced that the bout had to be postponed due to contract negotiation issues:

"The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber. The people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through," said Logan Paul.

Floyd Mayweather has not outright refused to fight Logan Paul, judging by the undefeated boxer's Instagram posts.