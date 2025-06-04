"That would be amazing" - Fans gets hyped watching legends Rodtang and Saenchai work their Muay Thai arsenal on the pitch

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in ONE Championship today, but beneath the surface of his Muay Thai dominance lies a lifelong passion for a different sport — football.
When he's not grinding through intense sessions or preparing for high-stakes bouts, 'The Iron Man' finds solace on the pitch. In fact, during one off-season break, he shared the field with none other than the legendary Saenchai.
Check out the clip uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:
Both are celebrated as iconic Muay Thai technicians of their respective eras, and the pair couldn't resist the chance to engage in a friendly kickaround — or, as many cheekily called it, a "light sparring session" in cleats.
Fans were thrilled by the unexpected crossover moment, calling it the closest thing they might ever see to a super-fight between the two icons:
While Rodtang's name is synonymous with Muay Thai greatness, his love affair with football stretches back just as far. "The beautiful game" remains a vital part of his daily life, offering both physical release and personal connection.
'The Iron Man' said this in an interview with ONE last year:
"I have been playing football since I started school. I play football very often, three to four days a week."
Rodtang gathers input from fans for next ring outing
Now, after delivering a jaw-dropping 80-second knockout victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is eager to step back inside the ring.
The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently took to Instagram to gauge fan interest in his next opponent, and one of the names that stood out was Nong-O Hama, an ex-longtime bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin who claimed the No. 3 spot at flyweight after avenging his previous loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May.