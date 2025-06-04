"That would be amazing" - Fans gets hyped watching legends Rodtang and Saenchai work their Muay Thai arsenal on the pitch

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in ONE Championship today, but beneath the surface of his Muay Thai dominance lies a lifelong passion for a different sport — football.

Ad

When he's not grinding through intense sessions or preparing for high-stakes bouts, 'The Iron Man' finds solace on the pitch. In fact, during one off-season break, he shared the field with none other than the legendary Saenchai.

Check out the clip uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Both are celebrated as iconic Muay Thai technicians of their respective eras, and the pair couldn't resist the chance to engage in a friendly kickaround — or, as many cheekily called it, a "light sparring session" in cleats.

Fans were thrilled by the unexpected crossover moment, calling it the closest thing they might ever see to a super-fight between the two icons:

Comments from Instagram

While Rodtang's name is synonymous with Muay Thai greatness, his love affair with football stretches back just as far. "The beautiful game" remains a vital part of his daily life, offering both physical release and personal connection.

Ad

'The Iron Man' said this in an interview with ONE last year:

"I have been playing football since I started school. I play football very often, three to four days a week."

Rodtang gathers input from fans for next ring outing

Now, after delivering a jaw-dropping 80-second knockout victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is eager to step back inside the ring.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently took to Instagram to gauge fan interest in his next opponent, and one of the names that stood out was Nong-O Hama, an ex-longtime bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin who claimed the No. 3 spot at flyweight after avenging his previous loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.