"That was so bad a*s" - Sean O'Malley, Mike Perry, and others react to Michel Pereira's 54-second win as fans debate "illegal move" at UFC 301

Michel Pereira scored his eighth consecutive win at UFC 301 when he submitted with Ilhor Potieria with a guillotine choke. However, prior to the submission, the flashy middleweight was at his entertaining best, dropping Potieria before backflipping into his guard.

Unfortunately, the maneuver seemingly sent Pereira's knee crashing into Potieria's face, potentially classifying it as an illegal knee to the head of a downed opponent. The entire sequence though, happened so quickly that it was hardly noticed, and Pereira secured the guillotine in the ensuing scramble.

This, however, hasn't prevented the MMA X/Twitter space from sharing their thoughts on the incident. Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley had nothing but praise for the Capoeira specialist.

"That was so bad a*s"

Meanwhile, former UFC welterweight fighter-turned-BKFC phenom, Mike Perry, argued that the knee landed on the chest, not head.

"I think the knee was clean to the chest of the opponent, nice performance from Michelle pereira"

Few fans, however, questioned whether it was actually an illegal knee.

"Does that count as a knee to a grounded opponent?"

"Was this an illegal knee?"

"Article 12 line 7 of the Unwritten Rules of MMA Clearly states: "If an illegal move is cool enough, let that sh*t slide."

Despite the questionable legality of the move, the result will likely remain a first-round submission for Pereira.

Michel Pereira is currently on a submission streak

The Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria fight was punctuated by a hyper-fast guillotine choke. Despite the the Capoeira specialist being a striker by trade, he does have a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and has put it to good use as of late, as Potieria isn't the only fighter he has submitted.

He also defeated his previous opponent, Michał Oleksiejczuk, with a first-round submission. Only that time, it was a rear-naked choke instead of a guillotine choke.