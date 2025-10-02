  • home icon
  "That was a big slice of humble pie" - Fans laud Dana White's decision to snub Khabib Nurmagomedov's student despite dominant DWCS win

"That was a big slice of humble pie" - Fans laud Dana White's decision to snub Khabib Nurmagomedov's student despite dominant DWCS win

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:33 GMT
Fans react to Dana White not signing Rashid Vagabov. [Image courtesy Getty]
Fans react to Dana White not signing Rashid Vagabov. [Image courtesy Getty]

Rashid Vagabov, who appeared on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) 84 on Tuesday, did not earn a contract despite winning his fight, prompting reactions from fans.

Vagabov is a fighter from Dagestan, Russia, and reportedly trains under former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In his DWCS matchup, he faced Brazil's Paulo da Silva in the flyweight category.

Interestingly, as the second round ended, Vagabov was seen approaching Dana White and saying something to him before securing his victory by unanimous decision. However, when announcing the results, White talked about Vagabov's actions during the fight and stated that he would not be offering him a contract.

"Not tonight, my friend. You are obviously a talented guy. Get back in the gym, and maybe we'll see [each other] again. You're young."

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @mmamania's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"That was a big slice of humble pie."

Others commented:

"I'm glad they're gatekeeping and not signing a bunch of grapple-heavy decision fighters."
"Finish. Khamzat talked while holding the leech in his hands and literally finished afterwards. If you aren’t doing that, don’t yap. Especially if you don’t have the job yet🤷🏽‍♂️"
"Can’t yap at Dana all fight and not finish your opponent and think you getting a contract, straight humbled him."
"Needs a humbling. Good call, Dana."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Dana White snubbing Rashid Vagabov. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmamania on X]
Fans' reaction to Dana White snubbing Rashid Vagabov. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmamania on X]

A look into Rashid Vagabov's professional MMA career

Rashid Vagabov is a 27-year-old fighter who began his professional MMA career in February 2019 in regional circuits. He started strong, going undefeated in his first three fights until he faced Ruslan Sariev in September 2019, who handed him his first professional defeat.

After that loss, Vagabov bounced back with a five-fight winning streak. However, he faced Mansur Malachiev in August 2021, where he suffered another defeat by submission in the opening round. Since then, Vagabov has been on a winning streak, currently boasting six consecutive victories, including his most recent win over Paulo da Silva at DWCS.

