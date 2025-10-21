  • home icon
  • "That was cheap" - Mike Malott breaks silence on heated backstage clash with Kevin Holland after UFC Vancouver

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:26 GMT
Mike Malott (left) reveals backstage conversation with Kevin Holland (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Mike Malott’s win over Kevin Holland in Vancouver reportedly ended with more tension backstage. The Canadian welterweight, coming off a rather unusual clash, found himself in a heated exchange with Holland after two accidental groin strikes disrupted their bout.

The fight never found its rhythm after the second low blow, which left Holland on the mat for several minutes before he continued. Though Malott controlled the rest of the contest to earn a decision win, the tension between the two fighters flared quickly backstage.

Holland reportedly confronted Malott behind the scenes, calling the strikes cheap and questioning his intent. Malott later clarified that the fouls were unintentional and said he tried to apologize multiple times. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Malott said:

“Backstage we communicated I was like, ‘Hey man, sorry for the groin shots, hope you’re alright’. He was like, ‘That was cheap man, that was cheap’. I’m like, ‘Dude, do you think I’m trying to kick you in the groin? That’s not what I came here to do.'”

He added:

"I tried to apologize a couple of times, we’re in there fighting man, stuff happens. What do you want me to do man? I’m not a dirty fighter, I’m not out there trying to do anything greasy. I’m just wanted to go out there and have a good performance.”

Check out Mike Malott's comments below:

Some fans argued that the referee should have deducted a point, which would have resulted in a draw. However, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Malott, who is expected to enter the welterweight rankings this week. Holland, meanwhile, is likely to slip out of the top 15.

Mike Malott was relieved fight against Kevin Holland continued despite low blows

Mike Malott defeated Kevin Holland by decision after two accidental low blows in the opening round briefly put the fight in jeopardy. Holland went down in pain after the second strike but managed to continue.

Malott later said he never thought the shot was bad and credited Holland for choosing to fight on. The win moves Malott to 6-1 in the UFC with three straight victories.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, he said:

“The only thing that had me concerned was when they brought the doctor in and the doctor turned to the ref and the doctor’s like, ‘[Holland’s] not giving me definitive answer. I was like, ‘No, come on. Don’t. Because of that? No way, man.’ I didn’t think that was a bad shot. OK, brushed the cup, I’m sure it hurt, it doesn’t feel great, but come on, man, no way. Please don’t let this be the reason this ends. We’re going to have to run this back because of a groin shot? Get out of here. Luckily, he’s a gamer. He’s tough."
Abhishek Nambiar

