"That clip is comedy gold!" - Fans react as Jake Paul gets trolled by brother Logan in hilarious backstage interaction with WWE co-star Liv Morgan

Jake Paul recently became his brother Logan's target of a lighthearted jab during a backstage interaction with WWE star Liv Morgan. The Paul brothers, who transitioned from entertainment to combat sports, frequently engage in playful banter in their videos to delight their fans.

On Wednesday, ‘The Maverick’ uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at his time at Monday Night Raw on March 10. During the video, the YouTuber-turned-pro-wrestler shared a lighthearted moment with his fellow WWE star, Morgan.

Logan jokingly told Morgan she looked like his sister, prompting the former WWE women’s world champion to ask if he actually had one. He then pulled out a photo of his younger brother, 'The Problem Child', on his phone, leaving Morgan in fits of laughter.

Check out the interaction between Logan Paul and Liv Morgan below:

Fans had a mixed reaction to Logan’s playful dig at Jake, with many praising ‘The Maverick’ for his sharp sense of humor.

One fan wrote:

"That clip is comedy gold! Logan’s trolling skills are on another level, and Liv Morgan’s reaction made it even better. The way he casually set that up was perfect. Classic Logan Paul moment!"

Another wrote:

"The guy doesn't know when to stop trolling. There is no off switch."

Another commented:

"He seems to me the guy that tries so hard to be funny bc he's not. I don't like him, He's a very good athlete, but he adds nothing to the game, imo."

Check out some more reactions below:

When Jake Paul revealed the role he wants to share with brother Logan in WWE

During his appearance on his brother’s IMPAULSIVE podcast in November 2024, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on potentially joining Logan as a semi-regular WWE performer. He revealed that if he were to step into the ring, he already had a specific role in mind.

'The Problem Child' expressed that if he ever joins WWE in the future, he would love to take on a role similar to that of legendary pro-wrestling promoter Paul Heyman, serving as a mouthpiece for his brother:

"I would love to [come to WWE]. But I would want to be your… I’d wanna be your Paul Heyman. I wouldn’t wanna wrestle as much. I could do some sh*t, but I’d want to be your sidekick businessman or some sh*t."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (20:05):

