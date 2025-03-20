Top female WWE star says "Fu*k you" to Logan Paul in backstage video

Logan Paul was involved in a hilarious exchange with a top female WWE star and shared the video on his latest vlog. Paul played an amusing prank on former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The Maverick regularly shares BTS clips on his official YouTube channel and occasionally interacts with WWE's top stars. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, the controversial YouTuber can be seen interacting with none other than Liv Morgan.

Morgan and Logan Paul were wearing matching outfits in the clip. Paul told the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion that she looked like his sister. Morgan was taken aback and asked Paul if he really had a sister. In response, Paul showed her a picture of his brother Jake. Liv burst out laughing and responded with a "Fu*k you" to Paul.

Check out the clip below:

WWE veteran John Cena praises Logan Paul

John Cena seems to be a big fan of Logan's work as a WWE Superstar. While speaking with him on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cena said the following about The Maverick:

“Right away, with what you were willing to sacrifice in terms of your health and well-being with the moves that you do, I can tell that you give a s**t. That means a lot. You’re not here to just do the thing once. You went from special guest to full-time superstar in five minutes. That’s very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer and how the WWE has changed.” [H/T Fightful]

Cena is mere months away from retiring and is currently working as a heel on WWE TV. It's quite possible that Cena turns babyface before he retires and has a brief feud with Logan Paul. Many fans are eager to see these two performers go at it at one of WWE's big PLEs.

