"That was crazy" - Fans blown away after Shauna Bannon mounts stunning comeback after brutal knockdown to beat Puja Tomar

Women's strawweight contender Shauna Bannon made one of the biggest comebacks of the year after she won her third fight in the promotion via. a submission against Puja Tomar at UFC Fight Night held in London. Despite being knocked down by a head kick, the Irishwoman proceeded to submit her opponent emerging victorious via. an armbar.

After her victory over Alice Ardelean at UFC 304 via decision, Bannon climbs up the rankings after her stunning victory over Tomar. Although former welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines this card, the 31-year-old had created a buzz in the MMA community with her victory.

Fans were quick to praise Bannon for her armbar submission victory. With one fan writing:

"That was crazy."

Another fan commented:

"Damn great composure after getting dropped that bad."

Others wrote:

"That's a hell of a comeback"

"Nah her chin is insane that landed flush."

"Was 99% out that arm bar then back down to it."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Shauna Bannon's submission victory over Puja Tomar [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

When Shauna Bannon reacted to Conor McGregor supporting her UFC debut

Shauna Bannon made her UFC debut in July 2023 against Bruna Brasil. However, things did not go her way as she suffered a unanimous decision defeat. Before her entry, she was backed by Conor McGregor to win her debut. In the press conference of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura, she was questioned regarding her thoughts about 'The Notorious' supporting her.

Bannon claimed that she was backed by McGregor throughout her career. The Irishwoman spoke about how elated she was having the support of 'The Notorious'. When asked about it, the 31-year-old had this to say:

"It's huge. To have him on board as part of my sponsorship team is like, unbelievable and he has been backing me my whole career. Like, he's always congratulating me and wishing me luck in all my fights. So, for now, its been the UFC and he is here too. And him to be on my team is deadly."

Check out Shauna Bannon's comments below:

