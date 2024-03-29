"That day just came sooner" – Izaak Michell says showdown with Tye Ruotolo was always bound to happen

Izaak Michell always knew he and Tye Ruotolo were bound to have a match against one another at some point in their careers. Well, their fated meeting is about to go down in just a few days.

The Australian grappler will battle Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Michell is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists on the planet, and a stunning upset over Ruotolo would be the perfect catalyst for his career to skyrocket.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Izaak Michell said:

"That day just came sooner with ONE Championship. There's going to be a lot of people there, a lot of eyes on us, and I think a lot of people are very excited to watch this fight happen."

Michell learned under the tutelage of famed BJJ coaches Leo Arruda, John Danaher, and Craig Jones, and brought that knowledge to the international no-gi circuits.

The 25-year-old captured gold in the brown belt class in the 2021 IBJJF no-gi world championships and added two more gold medals as a black belt in the 2022 Who's Next Tournament and Asia and Oceania Trials.

A ONE world title, however, would be a huge boost to Michell's notoriety and overall legacy.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Izaak Michell shoots for a stunning upset in Bangkok

Izaak Michell knows the magnitude of a match against Tye Ruotolo, and battling the American star for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title is an opportunity he won't ever pass up.

In the same interview, Michell said taking the gold away from Ruotolo would cement his career and set him up to greater heights.

Michell quipped:

"Man, this would mean everything. I think it's definitely perfect timing with the alignment of where I'm at on my journey. I think it's going to really set me up for my future and be a huge thing. It's going to change my life."