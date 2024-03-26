Australian grappling sensation Izaak Michell is set to challenge jiu-jitsu prodigy Tye Ruotolo for his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

If you look at both grapplers and do not know who which one is which, you wouldn't know the difference as both warriors have similar styles - from their attacking strategy to their insane athleticism.

Tye Ruotolo is one of the most feared grapplers today, as his inhuman explosiveness and dizzying attack system are just too overwhelming to handle. It's as if you have to have a slow-motion vision to even start to comprehend what the young world champion is doing as his intensity is always at an 11.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Izaak Michell revealed why he'll be able to handle Ruotolo's grappling assault while others couldn't:

"I think one of my biggest strengths as a grappler is my timing and ability to change my intensity throughout the match. I think I'm able to be pretty conscious of what's happening, and I have good reactions to everything."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Izaak Michell punches ticket to ADCC Worlds 2024, may possibly meet Tye Ruotolo in -88kg category

It seems ONE Fight Night 21 isn't the only time Izaak Michell will cross paths with Tye Ruotolo. As it turns out, both grappling wizards will be participating at the 2024 ADCC World Championships.

The ADCC, known to be "the Olympics of grappling", will hold its biennial event in August in Las Vegas, Navada, USA. At ADCC Worlds 2022, Ruotolo didn't medal in his weight class but made a strong showing in the openweight category, where he finished with a bronze medal.

As for Izaak Michell, he wasn't able to medal in the -99kg category but was awarded the best match of the tournament when he went against the legend Vagner Rocha in a heart-stopping match that tore the house down.

Before Michell and Ruotolo possibly meet at ADCC, they will lock horns first at ONE Fight Night 21, airing live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.