"That dude look like he died" - Fans react to insane video of every devastating Alex Pereira knockout from kickboxing to MMA

Alex Pereira is undoubtedly among the most popular stars in the UFC today and has established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in mixed martial arts.

The former UFC middleweight champion has an MMA record of 8-2, with six of those wins coming via knockout. Pereira also has a kickboxing record of 33-7, with an incredible 21 victories by way of knockout. The Brazilian also knocked out his opponent in his professional boxing debut.

Needless to say, Alex Pereira lives up to his 'Poatan' monicker, which translates to "Hands of Stone in his native language. An MMA-based X handle, @BryTheMMAGuy, recently uploaded a compilation of all of Pereira's knockouts throughout his combat sports career.

Fans were undoubtedly impressed by the knockout artist's display of power and technique and flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan praised Alex Pereira for his left hook and pointed out:

"Alex's left hook does not give a f**k if he's wearing 10oz gloves and the opponent had head gear, you're going to sleep, lol."

@BryTheMMAGuy replied to the comment above and wrote:

"Bro, the one guy was wearing head gear, and he still died."

Another fan wrote:

"Sleeping someone with headgear on is ridiculous."

Check out some more reactions below:

Alex Pereira KOs: A look at 'Poatan's kickboxing record

Before Alex Pereira made his MMA debut, he was known for his time at Glory Kickboxing, where he is a former two-division champion.

Pereira made his kickboxing debut in March 2012 against Clei Silva at Jungle Fight 37 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. After going on a four-fight win streak, 'Poatan' faced Dutch sensation Jason Wilnis at 'It's Showtime 60' and tasted defeat via second-round TKO for the first time. Interestingly, Wilnis holds wins over Pereira and his longtime rival Israel Adesanya in kickboxing.

Alex Pereira rebounded with another three-fight win streak before losing for the second time against Cesar Almeida in December 2013. After another three-fight win streak, Pereira dropped a decision against Artem Levin at Glory 17: Los Angeles to taste his third career defeat.

After another defeat to Jason Wilnis at Glory 20: Dubai, Alex Pereira avenged his loss against Cesar Almeida by outpointing his fellow Brazilian at WGP Kickboxing 25 in July 2015. After that, he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at Glory of Heroes 1 in China. They fought again at Glory of Heroes 7 in March 2017, with Pereira securing a third-round knockout to go 2-0 over the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

Pereira lost three more times after his first win over Adesanya. He lost his last kickboxing bout against Artem Vakhitov in September 2021. As a professional kickboxer, Pereira lost a total of seven times. His record stands at 33-7.

