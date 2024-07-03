"That easy-going muscle memory" - Fans loving how Superbon executes flying knees with perfect ease

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and newly minted ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has teased fans with his aerial attacks in training.

Superbon was recently seen getting his reps with famed coach Trainer Gae in his gym in Bangkok, as ONE Championship published a video on Instagram with the caption:

"Unleashed 🦵✈️ What's in store for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion? @superbon_banchamek"

Trending

As seen in the video, the Thai megastar was practicing his knee strikes, particularly the flying knee. He did it four times before capping it off with a strong push kick to the face of Trainer Gae.

This recent video has hyped up the fans and praised his incredible form and power, with users @g.elliot.c, @adamblack_forex, @sarppa887, @superboy_8blade, and @apexfc_zm commenting:

"That easy going muscle memory. 🥰"

"One of those knees would end my career 🔥"

"Why my jumping knees don't look like that?"

"So quickl and sharp 🔥🔥🔥"

"Can't wait to see him fight again"

Screenshot of fans' comments

The former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger is coming off a unanimous decision victory over long-time rival Marat Grigorian in April at ONE Friday Fights 58 to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Superbon is likely to face reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in unification battle

Following his latest victory over Grigorian, Superbon has earned the outright unification showdown with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

The 33-year-old Thai striking maestro has sustained a second-round knockout defeat at the hands of 'Chinga' during their first meeting in January 2024 at ONE Fight Night 6 to yield the 26-pound golden belt.

That second encounter would be ideal for Superbon as he looks to regain the coveted world championship belt and avenge his defeat from Allazov. Currently, he holds a solid record of five wins in the world's largest martial arts organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback