“That was so exciting” – Sage Northcutt hails Rodtang-Superlek war as his favorite fight of 2023

Sage Northcutt had to think twice when picking out his favorite fight of 2023.

Across the huge Fight Night events and the ONE Friday Fights series last year, there was even more competition to pick from than any year prior. The past 12 months delivered some instant classics that will be remembered for years to come.

Ultimately, there was always going to be one that stood above the rest after it delivered on the incredibly high bar set by the anticipation for the match-up.

ONE Friday Fights 34 in September saw ONE flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 finally go head-to-head.

The incredible back-and-forth contest was won by ‘The Kicking Machine’ after the two men left it all inside the ring for the fans in Thailand.

Sage Northcutt reflected on the fight during a recent interview with ONE Championship. He said:

“Favorite fight of the year? I think maybe Rodtang... that's tough because there are so many finishes in ONE. Rodtang and Superlek. I think that was so exciting, and I know Superlek missed weight, but, man, that was an exciting fight.”

Sage Northcutt will share the card with Superlek this weekend at ONE 165

Both Sage Northcutt and Superlek will look to build on their most recent wins when they return to action at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, this weekend.

At ONE Championship’s return to Japan, both men will take on huge fan favorites from the region in two of the most anticipated fights of the night.

Northcutt will look to continue his great form since making a return to competition when he faces Japanese icon and pioneer, Shinya Aoki.

Superlek, on the other hand, will put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line in the main event against debuting superstar and three-division K-1 world champion, Takeru Segawa.

Both fights will take place on January 28, with the card shaping up to be one of the biggest dates in ONE Championship’s calendar.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com, live from the Ariake Arena.