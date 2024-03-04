"That f**kin muscle memory lmao" - Fans react to MMA fighter's disqualification from boxing match for actions resembling Dillon Danis

Fans have compared an MMA fighter's latest disqualification from a boxing match to Dillon Danis' clash vs. Logan Paul.

This past weekend, Marcin Sianos (8-7 in MMA) made his heavyweight boxing debut in Koszalin, Poland. He faced the undefeated Artur Bizewsk (9-0). The pair fought a back-and-forth first round but Sianos got the upper-hand in the second and landed a huge shot that dropped Bizewsk to the canvas.

Shockingly, however, the fight didn't stop there as Sianos appeared to forget it was a boxing match and initiated ground-and-pound on his opponent, even landing a heavy elbow shot.

The situation then escalated further as the crowd became agitiated at Sianos' actions and began throwing objects while attempting to storm the ring.

The Polish fighter's actions have drew similar comparisions to Dillon Danis, who was also disqualified during his boxing bout against Logan Paul. 'El Jefe' attempted a takedown and an illegal choke during the closing stages of their clash last year.

Fans have since been reacting to the clip, with one fan opting to poke fun at the fact Sianos' MMA instincts clearly kicked in. They wrote:

"That f**kin muscle memory lmao"

Another fan wrote:

"Old habits die hard. MMA flashbacks took over."

One fan said:

"Bizewski at fault here. Defend yourself at all times. 👍👍"

X user @mauroluissantos wrote:

"What we wished Nate Diaz would have done..."

Dillon Danis appears to show genuine empathy for Ryan Garcia amid mental health struggle

Dillon Danis appeared to go against his usual mindset this week after offering a message of support to boxing star Ryan Garcia.

Garcia has been concerning fans about his mental health in recent weeks after a multitude of surprising and worrying posts on social media. Most recently, he uploaded a video on X which appeared to show he had been a target for a kidnapping.

Danis, who is routintely known to troll anybody or anything online, then opted to share a message of support for Garcia instead of hate. He tweeted:

"Mental health is really important, and if Ryan Garcia is genuinely struggling, he deserves all the support he can get. I'm totally here to help out in whatever way I can. Hang in there and get well soon, champ!"

