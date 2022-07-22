"That fear fuels me" - Tom Aspinall admits being "scared" of Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall recently admitted that he is "scared" of Curtis Blaydes ahead of the duo's fight this weekend at UFC London.

Aspinall added that Blaydes is really good in every facet of mixed martial arts and termed 'Razor' as the toughest opponent of his career so far. The Englishman revealed to Michael Bisping in a recent interview that he was told by the UFC matchmakers that nobody wants to fight him or Curtis Blaydes.

The No.6-ranked heavyweight said about his opponent on Saturday:

"Of course, I have watched all of his fights. Curtis Blaydes mate, absolute beast. What the UFC matchmakers told me is, 'Look Tom, there's nobody who wants to fight you, and there's nobody who wants to fight Curtis Blaydes. Do you wanna fight Curtis Blaydes?'... He's really good everywhere. He is by far the best opponent that I've ever fought."

Aspinall added that the fear factor brought out a new side to him. He has been able to push himself further than ever mentally, physically, and emotionally:

"To be honest with you, he's brought out a completely different side of me that I didn't know. I've pushed myself way further than I ever pushed myself mentally, physically, and emotionally in this camp. He took me to a whole new level... I'm not scared to say it, I'm scared of him. And that fear fuels me like I've gone over and above anything I've ever done."

Watch Tom Aspinall talk to Michael Bisping about Curtis Blaydes:

Tom Aspinall might secure a title shot with a win against Curtis Blaydes at UFC London

Tom Aspinall has had a flying start to his UFC career, winning all five of his fights via finishes. In fact, the Englishman has never been past the second round in his entire professional career.

He is coming off a first-round submission win against Alexander Volkov in his last fight at UFC London. That said, Curtis Blaydes is the toughest opponent Aspinall has ever fought in his career.

Blaydes is currently on a two-fight win streak and earned a vicious knockout against Chris Daukaus in his last fight. He is widely regarded as the best wrestler in the division and sits at the No.4 spot at the moment.

Meanwhile, Aspinall might find himself in the title picture if he gets past Blaydes this weekend. The champion Francis Ngannou is recovering from surgery, while Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could face each other for the interim title later this year. The Brit might have to get past the winner of the Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa bout in September before he can finally fight for the gold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far