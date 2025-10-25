"That felt like watching a murder" - Jamahal Hill, Dillon Danis and MMA world react to Quillan Salkilld’s savage KO of Nasrat Haqparast

Earlier tonight, to cap off the UFC 321 prelims, Quillan Salkilld secured a Round 1 terrifying head kick knockout victory against Nasrat Haqparast. This win has elicited reactions from various members in the MMA community.Salkilld took the bout on ten days' notice, but it had little bearing on how well he performed in the octagon. From the opening bell, both fighters traded blows. Salkilld made multiple attempts to take his opponent down but failed.Later in the round, to turn the tide in his favor, he loaded his leg and, with sniper accuracy, unleashed a powerful kick to the temple that faceplanted Haqparast on the canvas. The latter remained unconscious for several minutes after being knocked out cold.Check out Quillan Salkilld’s savage KO of Nasrat Haqparast below:Many in the MMA community reacted to Salkilld's terrifying head kick knockout victory at UFC 321. Terrance McKinney posted on X:&quot;That felt like watching a murder&quot;Henry Cejudo posted on X:&quot;QUILLAN SALKILLD IS A PROBLEM!!! #UFC321&quot;Jamahal Hill wrote on X:&quot;Oooooooooohhhh 💩💩💩💩💩💩&quot;Dillon Danis posted:&quot;That was one of the nastiest head kicks I’ve ever seen. Prayers for that kid on the other end, that was a bad knockout&quot;Ariel Helwani also lauded Salkilld:&quot;That’s as scary of a KO aftermath as we've seen in a while. Respect to Salkilld. Ten days notice. Vicious kick. Just hate seeing someone out cold and shaking like that. Seems like Nasrat is sitting up now, thankfully.&quot;Check out the reactions below:Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @twrecks155, @arielhelwani, @dillondanis, @JamahalH, @HenryCejudo on X]The Australian is now 3-0 in the UFC and has secured 2 knockout victories in his last 3 outings. During the post-fight octagon interview, he stated that he hopes to earn a bonus for his performance and also expects a top-15 opponent next.&quot;I think I definitely deserve a bonus after that a 100 percent... A ranked opponent next in the top 15 would be great... My eyes are on the top 15 in the rankings.&quot;