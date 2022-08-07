"That is the fight to make" - Chael Sonnen calls for Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker lightweight clash

Chael Sonnen has named Dan Hooker as the ideal opponent for Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon. Sonnen believes that since both Hooker and McGregor are currently on losing skids in the UFC, it would make sense for the promotion to book them against each other.

McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights and suffered back-to-back stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier last year. Hooker, on the other hand, has lost four of his last five fights inside the octagon and is desperately looking for a win. According to Sonnen, a matchup between the two will make for an entertaining clash.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Guys, the fight to make is Dan Hooker versus Conor McGregor. If that fight got made and and I realize that you guys don't hate that fight right now... if the fight got made okay, you would be so grateful, you would come back to me, you would say 'Chael, you called it. That was two months of fun, that fight was amazing.' Hooker versus McGregor, that is the fight to make."

Watch the video below:

Dan Hooker explains first Tony Ferguson callout

Dan Hooker is currently looking for an opponent and has called out fellow veteran Tony Ferguson. Like the Kiwi fighter, Ferguson has hit a rough patch in the promotion. 'El Cucuy' is currently on a dismal four-fight skid in the UFC, having lost to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler.

Hooker took to social media to issue a chilling callout to Ferguson, claiming he'd "smash" the 37-year-old's face inside the octagon.

During a recent interaction with Submission Radio, 'The Hangman' explained his decision to call out Ferguson in the manner that he did. Hooker feels that by using "fighting words" in his callout, 'El Cucuy' is bound to reply since his "honor is at stake."

Hooker said:

"I think that fight makes a lot of sense. We’re both in similar positions. My management wants that fight, I think the fans want that fight, and so how do you pick a fight? You tell someone you’re gonna smash their face in. If they agree, they agree. Those are fighting words. If you’re going to pick a fight, you got to use fighting words. Smash your face in, premium quality fighting words. Can’t be ignored. Now your honor is at stake."

Catch Hooker's interview with Submission Radio below:

