“That fight would be nasty and do some numbers” - Fans react as Top 10 UFC featherweight issues surprising No. 1 contender's challenge to Max Holloway

An exciting UFC matchup could be on the horizon featuring Max Holloway if a featherweight contender has his druthers.

Despite losing an all important title trilogy bout to Alexander Volkanovski, 'Blessed' is still a top guy at 145 pounds. Holloway rebounded from the third Volk fight to best Arnold Allen on points and finish 'Korean Zombie' with strikes during his 2023 campaign.

After posting a tweet with a link to a YouTube video explaining things at greater length, UFC featherweight Josh Emmett said:

"You know, everyone's been asking me what's next? I want a clear shot to the title. The best path there is fighting the number one contender and that's Max Holloway."

Several enthusastic X users had their say on this intriguing potential firefight and many opinions were blasted out there on social media.

@MarcWrecs said:

"Man that fight would be nasty and do some numbers!!"

@vernon_token stated:

"I love it! Hopefully the fight comes to fruition and we see you fighting for the gold."

@FatherOfHeels quipped:

"Facts and considering you are the hardest hitting FW going against Max being he’s number 1 contender makes more sense. Though unlikely your chance of beating Max Is by doing something nobody else can do and that’s knocking him out. Either way If this happens that’s a good fight."

@Cb136T said:

"Go get him Josh. Would be a great fight brother."

@4gottenUFCfan stated:

"I absolutely agree! This would be a great fight, can’t wait to see it."

@WesVeve quipped:

"Max Holloway doesn’t want the smoke 💨"

[Images Courtesy: @JoshEmmettUFC thread on X]

Check out Emmett's call out of Holloway on X below:

UFC and the current featherweight rankings

With Max Holloway as the top contender and Josh Emmett as the number sixth-ranked contender at 145 pounds, here's how the rest of the current featherweight rankings look like.

At number two is Yair Rodriguez who will rematch the number four ranked featherweight Brian Ortega in February.

Sitting at number three is Arnold Allen who increased by one place on the last update.

Number five Ilia Topuria will next vie for Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title at UFC 298.

While number seven is Calvin Kattar, sitting at the number eight spot is Giga Chikadze, and number nine is Movsar Evloev.

Bryce Mitchell is the current number 10 featherweight and looks to rebound from his devastating KO loss to the aformentioned Emmett.

Edson Barboza, Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, Alex Caceres, and Lerone Murphy reside at 11 through 15 spots in the 145 pound hierarchy, respectively.