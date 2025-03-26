“That fight is the next fight” - Chatri looking to put on rematch between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is looking to put on a showdown for the unified ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship following the events at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend.

Ad

Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella defeated Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title, setting the stage for the Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout to rematch divisional king and former rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Chatri said that the Di Bella vs. Prajanchai unification was undoubtedly the next fight to make.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO said:

"I would love to see Jonathan Di Bella versus Prajanchai, for sure. I think that fight is the next fight. You know, it's two of the world's greatest strikers on the planet. I want to see it."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella thankful for facing off against Thai great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao: "I fought a legend"

Jonathan Di Bella had looked up to Sam-A Gaiyanghadao since he was a young boy. Last Sunday, he defeated the legendary Muay Thai fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 28-year-old had nothing but praise for Sam-A and said it was one of the most significant wins of his career.

Ad

Di Bella told the media:

"Tonight for me, I fought a legend in Sam-A, he's on a two-fight crazy winning streak. He fought two top guys, and it meant a lot for me to prove a statement and get the job done."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Di Bella's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.