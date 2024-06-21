"That fight would stop the world" - Kongthoranee weighs in on Superlek's quest for two-sport supremacy vs Jonathan Haggerty

ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will have the absolute pleasure of fighting with Superlek Kiatmoo9 before his massive clash with two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

While the Thai upstart is working hard to find a way to upset 'The Kicking Machine', he admits he's also quite invested in arguably one of the biggest matches in the history of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

The promotion's return to the United States on September 6 will feature Superlek's bid for two-sport and two-division supremacy when he moves to bantamweight to challenge Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee gave a prediction on how the champ vs champ showdown will unfold:

"In that fight, I think there would be knockdowns. I don't know who will get it. I don't know how the fight will go, but I believe that [fight] will stop the world."

In hindsight, it's not unusual for Kongthoranee to feel excited about that gigantic matchup, which could very well determine the best striker on the planet.

However, he must first set that affinity aside to have a chance against 'The Kicking Machine' when they share the Lumpinee ring at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs Di Bella on June 28.

That match will air live in Asian Primetime via the ONE Super App and on ONE's digital platforms in selected regions.

ONE 168: Denver, meanwhile, will emanate from Ball Arena and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Kongthoranee says Superlek fight will prove he belongs in the upper echelon

While Kongthoranee fully embraces his underdog tag against the mighty Superlek, he believes he got this match-up for a reason.

Emerging victorious in his last seven matches, the 27-year-old Thai knows his stock will skyrocket if he can put on a remarkable performance against 'The Kicking Machine'. Kongthoranee said:

"I still don’t think I’m successful yet. It’s only the beginning for me. I still have a long way to go. Every fighter wants to become a ONE World Champion, and I’m one of them, too."

