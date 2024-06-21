"Make my body stronger" - Underdog Kongthoranee relying on sports science to score massive upset against Superlek

Make no mistake about it, Kongthoranee is coming to cause a shock result when he returns to Lumpinee Stadium.

The 27-year-old Thai striker has been incredibly impressive as of late where he has racked up a winning streak on the ONE Friday Fights series.

However, his next fight is certainly the biggest one to date due to the opponent that will be standing across from him.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is considered by many to be one of the best in the world today.

This is a title that he will look to solidify in the coming months when he moves up to bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for his Muay Thai belt at ONE 168.

Before that contest goes down on September 6, it is Thai vs Thai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68.

This is a fight that Kongthoranee is taking extremely seriously because he knows what a win here could do for him in the future.

The rising contender told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that he has been adding a new level of preparations to his training for this contest:

"I am training out of Sorsommai camp, which is like the usual camp that I have always trained with. The only different thing that I would do, I would say, this time is a major difference, is the sports science."

He went on to elaborate on what in particular he is working to improve for this fight:

"So we have been using a lot of knowledge in terms of sports science to just make my body stronger in order to get ready for Superlek."

Watch the full interview below:

Kongthoranee will need to be better than before

Kongthoranee investing in himself and attempting to make small improvements where he possibly can is a positive sign for his trajectory.

He isn't backing on his winning streak and current momentum to carry him through this next fight.

He will need to be at his very best in order to truly test 'The Kicking Machine' but fortunately, that's what he's looking to do.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live at Asian prime time on June 28 from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.