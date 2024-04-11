“Now’s the time for revenge” - Jonathan Haggerty sets his sights on avenging defeat to Superlek in Denver super fight

Jonathan Haggerty could not have a better avenue for his revenge fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The reigning two-sport king will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line in an epic super fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, is closely approaching all-time great status and could bolster his argument if he can avenge his defeat against Superlek on September 6 at Ball Arena.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the British superstar said he and Superlek are at the perfect spot in their careers to face each other for a second time.

"Now's the time for revenge. I'm glad it's come, we're both at our peak, and we're both in the best organization in the world."

Haggerty faced Superlek once when the pair were still fighting outside of ONE Championship in 2018. At that time, Haggerty only had 11 fights in his career when he faced Superlek at Yokkao in October 2018.

Haggerty ultimately lost via doctor's stoppage after sustaining a cut that kept bleeding throughout the contest.

Since that fated encounter, Superlek and Haggerty captured unprecedented success in ONE Championship.

Superlek reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion with a promotional record of 13-1, while Haggerty holds both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

ONE 168: Denver tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Jonathan Haggerty details his maniacal mindset

World champions always have a crazy desire to improve, and Jonathan Haggerty is no different.

The British superstar was already a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion before he captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

Despite his immeasurable success, Haggerty said his end goal in the division is to complete the set and take the ONE bantamweight MMA world title from Fabricio Andrade.

Jonathan Haggerty said in an interview with the South China Morning Post that this desire to get all the gold stems from his desire to push the boundaries of the human limit:

"Always leveling up. If I'm not leveling up, then what am I doing? I got the best coach in the world, and the best team in the world. Lyndon, my dad, and everyone, got the best coaches in the world. If it ain't success then what's going on."

Watch Haggerty's interview below:

