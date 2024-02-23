“Always leveling up” - Jonathan Haggerty says there’s on point to fighting if he’s not improving on his craft

Even after becoming a two-sport ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty is always working to improve himself in the fight game.

‘The General’ had an undeniably spectacular 2023 campaign kicked off with an incredible first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Seven months later, he returned to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium looking to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection.

He did exactly that, finishing ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the second round of their ONE Fight Night 16 headliner to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty spoke about his continued evolution, even after climbing to the top of not one, but two separate sports.

“Always. Always leveling up,” Haggerty said. “If I’m not leveling up then what am I doing? I got the best coach in the world, and the best team in the world. Lyndon, my dad, and everyone, got the best coaches in the world. If it ain’t a success, then what’s going on?”

Jonathan Haggerty’s 2024 gets started with a bang

Jonathan Haggerty kicked off his 2024 with a bang, blasting ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo in the third round of their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash at ONE Fight Night 19. The bout delivered fans an early Fight of the Year contender and further established ‘The General’ as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in all of ONE Championship.

Now sitting on six-straight wins inside the Circle, who would you like to see Jonathan Haggerty square off with next?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.