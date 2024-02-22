“You sneaky little f***” - Jonathan Haggerty reveals what went through his mind after Felipe Lobo dropped him

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty reflected on Felipe Lobo knocking him down early in their recent fight.

This past weekend, Haggerty headlined ONE Fight Night 19 to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Lobo. ‘The General’ was considered a sizeable favorite heading into the action-packed matchup, but things quickly changed when the Brazilian world title challenger landed a first-round knockdown.

Haggerty bounced back from the adversity and secured a third-round knockout win to retain his Muay Thai throne. Following the impressive performance, the UK superstar joined SCMP MMA for an interview and had this to say about Lobo knocking him down:

“I thought, “You sneaky little f*ck.” I thought, “I’m not having that. I’m definitely not having that, I need to make it equal…I got him twice, and that was it, that was all she wrote.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19, including Haggerty’s knockout win against Lobo, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Haggerty's post-fight interview with SCMP MMA below:

Jonathan Haggerty provides update on MMA transition

Jonathan Haggerty has called for a rematch against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. Instead of kickboxing, Haggerty wants to test himself in mixed martial arts, which he’s teased for several years.

During his in-ring interview at ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty had this to say for an update on his desire to compete in MMA:

“I’m gonna be consistent with it. I’m gonna push for it. We’ve already been working behind closed doors and made contacts, links, with people who are ready to work with us.”

It’s unclear when Jonathan Haggerty will fight in MMA. Although nothing is confirmed, ‘The General’ has potential world title defenses on the horizon.

Nico Carrillo is the number 1 bantamweight Muay Thai contender, while former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto could challenge Haggerty for the bantamweight kickboxing throne.