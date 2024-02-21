“They could all wait in line” – Jonathan Haggerty not in a rush to select next opponent

Dual-world champion Jonathan Haggerty has weathered enough strikes from the ring these last few months that rushing back to another world title fight just doesn’t interest him.

The young Brit has just checked off defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown from his to-do list this past Friday, with another perfect knockout over No. 4 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

With that said, Haggerty’s list of potential rivals within the stacked division has just gotten longer.

‘The General’ is not giving in to their demands. In the post-fight interview at OFN19, he told everyone to wait in line. He said:

“I’m happy to fight anyone but at this moment in time, it’s back to the drawing board. Forget everyone, I’m a champ-champ and they could all wait in line, and they could discuss it amongst themselves.”

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has proven to the world that he’s a very difficult guy to beat in the bantamweight category. He’s been dominant almost to a fault, finishing fighters like Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, who previously ranked above him, with relative ease.

But the road ahead remains competitive for Haggerty. As a kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, he’s got enemies on both sides of the spectrum who want his blood. Top names include Japan's Hiroki Akimoto in kickboxing and Muay Thai’s Nico Carrillo.

Jonathan Haggerty picks up his third straight performance bonus at OFN19

Jonathan Haggerty’s wish came true last Friday. He pocketed his third performance bonus of his career in ONE for his win against Felipe Lobo.

Playfully dubbing himself ‘The Bonus Boy,’ Haggerty collected his first double bonus of $100,000 USD for dethroning former world title holder Nong-O Hama in the opening round last April. Then, he collected another outrageous double bonus for his TKO victory over MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16.

Both champions fought for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November, which Haggerty, as promised, ended with a nasty one-punch knockout in round two.

Watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 19 on Amazon Prime Video, which is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.