"That was good" - Dustin Poirier on Michael Chandler roasting him for KO loss to Michael Johnson

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have been going back-and-forth on social media quite a bit of late, with both top-ranked lightweights taking digs at one another after Chandler's recent win over Tony Ferguson.

Poirier jokingly called Chandler "Michael Chinler" on Twitter in response to a fan's tweet. 'Iron' clapped back at 'The Diamond', reminding him of his KO loss to Michael Johnson six years ago.

The former Bellator champion tweeted:

"Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 - UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus."

Poirier gave his take on Chandler's response during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, giving him props for a smart and factual reply to his "Chinler" comment. 'The Diamond' told Ariel Helwani:

“He was upset. He was upset because somebody asked me something about him on online. And I said, 'Michael Chindler.' And then he got upset. And, but boy, his, uh… He did his due diligence on his return fire. Because man, that was good. That was good.”

He added:

“That’s the only thing that’s real is, is damn results Ariel. What can I say? I know I got clipped, guy beat me. He’s, he’s not lying. What Michael, uh, tweeted out wasn’t a lie… I can take it, I can take it because I dish it out, Ariel.”

Watch Dustin Poirier on The MMA Hour below (Michael Chandler comments - 20:07):

Dustin Poirier questions whether Michael Chandler forgot about him during his UFC 274 promo

Michael Chandler returned to winning ways at UFC 274, producing a sensational front-kick knockout to put former interim champion Tony Ferguson to sleep in the second round of their clash. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'Iron' issued callouts to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and most notably, Conor McGregor.

A few days after the fight, during an interview on The MMA Hour, Chandler claimed that he genuinely forgot about No.2-ranked Poirier during his post-fight interview.

'The Diamond' doesn't believe Chandler. In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier said:

“I mean if you really… That’s the just like when he grabbed the mic after he won. If you really believe that these guys, the stuff they say is real, you’re out of your mind. You think, the guy forgot about me, the route to the title shot? “

