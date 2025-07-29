"That was not good" - Jiri Prochazka questions both Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill after UFC showdown

Jiri Prochazka recently shared his thoughts on the fight between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. He expressed his disappointment with the performances of his fellow light heavyweights.

Hill and Rountree Jr. faced off in the main event of UFC Baku on June 21. In this five-round bout, 'The War Horse' outperformed the former light heavyweight champion in the striking department, leading to Rountree Jr. winning by unanimous decision.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka was asked for his opinion on the fight between Hill and Rountree Jr. In response, the Czech fighter said:

"I don't like that performance because he gave Jamahal [Hill] too much of chances to be back in the fight... [Rountree Jr.] had many chances to finish him, decisively. That was not good... What surprised me was Jamahal Hill's performance."

He added:

"I thought after a lot of trash talking, [Hill] would show a much better fight than he showed... If you wanna fight on the top level, go there and show your best, totally. No regrets. Totally show your best."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (11:36):

Jiri Prochazka shares thoughts on upcoming Khalil Rountree Jr. fight

Jiri Prochazka is scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 on Oct. 4. Both fighters are coming off victories against Jamahal Hill. In the aforementioned interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka was also asked to share his thoughts on fighting Rountree Jr. next.

In response, the Czech fighter said:

"This is one of the fights [that] I wanted to have... When I met him in Vegas, he [Rountree Jr.] looked like [an] ideal opponent. Yeah, because he's a normal guy, technical, strategic, very dynamic. So, this is the opponent [whom] I like to face." [1:24]

