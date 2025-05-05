“That guy is dangerous” - Johan Estupinan hypes up twin brother Jordan Estupinan’s win at ONE Fight Night 31

No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai title contender Johan Estupinan hyped up his twin brother Jordan Estupinan following the latter's latest victory. He touted that it was just the tip of what his sibling is capable of doing.

'Panda Kick' spoke about it in an interview with the Bangkok Post after witnessing his brother chalk up his second straight victory at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan, who cornered for Jordan Estupinan on fight night, said:

"You saw what he did today. And we've been traveling for two days. And we've been here only for three days. We are still tired. We are jetlagged. But look at him. So that guy is dangerous."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 31, Jordan Estupinan had himself a battle against Russian Ali Saldoev in their flyweight Muay Thai battle. But the Colombian fighter proved to be the steadier one, holding his own for the full three rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory.

The win was the second in as many matches for Jordan in ONE, following up on his decision victory over Freddie Haggerty of England in his promotional debut back in January.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jordan Estupinan eyes bantamweight Muay Thai world title

While he has paraded his skills in the flyweight Muay Thai lane in his first two matches in ONE Championship, Jordan Estupinan said he is eyeing the bantamweight world title down the line.

He made the revelation in an interview with the promotion while also pointing out that he wants to build the stock of the "art of eight limbs" in his homeland of Colombia.

Jordan Estupinan said:

"My goal is to win the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title and bring the title to Colombia. I want to increase the exposure of Muay Thai in Colombia, and I want people in Latin America to take notice of how great the Estupinan twins are."

The bantamweight Muay Thai division is currently ruled by interim world champion Nabil Anane. It is also stacked with solid contenders like Thai superstar and former champion Superlek, former divisional king Jonathan Haggerty, Brazilian power-hitter Felipe Lobo and rising Thai star Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon.

