“That guy got a ton a pu**y” - Sean Strickland reacts to viral image of his former look with long hair after fan inquiry

Recently, images of UFC middleweight Sean Strickland have been making the rounds on social media. In these images, which were taken when Strickland was competing down at welterweight in the early stages of his UFC career, he can be seen sporting long, flowy hair.

Fans have commented on just how different his appearance was then, compared to what it is today. One Twitter user, @jimthejimster69 recently shared an older picture of Strickland, alongside the caption"

"Thoughts on this haircut??"

The tweet caught the attention of none other than Sean Strickland himself. The user tagged Strickland, and the Anaheim, California native cheekily replied:

"That guy got a ton of pu**y"

The image was taken from the weigh-ins when Strickland faced Argentinian, Santiago Ponzinibbio in 2015. Unfortunately for Strickland, he was unable to secure the win.

Fans had previously reacted on social media to the picture, and many praised Strickland for how chiseled he looked down at 170. Others complimented his hair and his physical appearance in general. All things considered, Sean Strickland's fighting moniker - 'Tarzan,' certainly suited him more accurately then, rather than now.

Sean Strickland called out by Adesanya, may get title shot next

Strickland's most recent performance in the octagon saw him score a first-round TKO over Abus Magomedov in the very first round. 'Tarzan' spoke of staying active, and accepted a fight against the unranked Magomedov.

Just a week later, Dricus Du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker in impressive fashion. After the fight, reigning champion Israel Adesanya entered the cage and squared off with Du Plessis, setting up a title fight between the pair.

A little while later, however, Du Plessis revealed that he had suffered an injury and so, would not be able to compete against Adesanya at UFC 293. Adesanya, who seems keen on sticking to his schedule and fighting at UFC 293, then called out Strickland for a title fight at UFC 293.

On Twitter, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"I'm fighting in Sydney. I don't give a f**k who. D**kless du P**sy, you're out. He he. D**kless. Strickland, you're in. Let's do the man dance. (I'll) show you how to really dance."

no Dricus Du Plessis for #UFC293 so now is it Sean Strickland vs Adesanya in the main event?