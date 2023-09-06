“We have people around him now” - Dana White responds with new damage control measures after Sean Strickland’s fan punching incident

Dana White has finally responded to the news of Sean Strickland punching a fan just days after landing in Australia.

The American is in Sydney ahead of his title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. The unfiltered UFC fighter has always been very transparent about what he does and he recently revealed that he punched a fan who talked 's**t' to him. Amy Kaplan asked Dana White about the incident during a press conference to which he replied by saying:

"He's a beauty. He played it up more than whatever it was jokingly. And the fan and him are cool. Going into this, I knew, I knew what this week was going to be like. Yes, we're prepared for it, and yes, we have people around him now, so he won't be punching people in the stomach anymore. For fun or not for fun."

Amy Kaplan posted the clip from the press conference on Twitter and the video ends with Sean Strickland punching a fan during open workouts. The video basically aims to show fans how whatever Dana White spoke of, Strickland did exactly the opposite. He brought in a fan to spar during his open workout, and the fans seemed to love it as they cheered on.

Dana White shuts down a possible return for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest athletes in the UFC before Conor McGregor took over. Rousey was the fighter who initially broke PPV records and brought in more views than any other male fighter on the roster. However, following a number of losses she called it quits and transitioned to the WWE. In a recent press conference, Dana White was asked about Rousey possibly returning to the UFC:

"Are you f***ing asking me a question that the Daily Mail posted something and you're asking me if it's true?"

"Would I welcome it? Ronda's having kids, Ronda you know, built this whole thing that's going on with the women here. Then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything she did there and achieved, she's made s***loads of money, she's moving on with her life."

Dana White confirmed that it was nothing but a rumor and criticized the reporter for using The Daily Mail as his source for information. There is no chance for Rousey to return to the UFC at least in a competitive capacity.