Ronda Rousey to make UFC return soon? Former champion has given WWE a 'hard date' for exit before WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey's UFC return without question would be one of the most watched and exciting events in the MMA world in recent years. Rousey's return is sure to rekindle the enthusiasm of her legion of supporters considering her status as a trailblazer in women's MMA.

Although Rousey has never formally announced her retirement from MMA, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion has seamlessly transitioned to a successful career in WWE.

However, it appears now that Ronda Rousey's second stint with the WWE seems to be reaching its conclusion. Following Shayna Baszler's betrayal at the recently concluded Money in the Bank event, fans can expect to witness tensions rise between the longtime friends and training partners.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed the storyline on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that Rousey has provided WWE with a specific "hard out" date. While the exact date remains unknown, it is expected to be well before Wrestlemania, prompting the need to expedite the Baszler vs. Rousey feud.

The tag team between Chyna Baszler and Ronda Rousey was disbanded at Ronda's request that she had little time left with WWE and that she wanted individual feuds from SummerSlam to WrestleMania 40.

Amidst the growing speculations, UFC color analyst Jon Anik has added fuel to the fire by suggesting that the conditions are ripe for the American to make a sensational return to the world's premier MMA organization. Furthermore, Amanda Nunes' retirement from the sport, resulting in the absence of a champion in the bantamweight division, has amplified the rumors surrounding Rousey's comeback.

However, Anik also mentioned that it would be unfair to grant Rousey an immediate title shot considering that the division is stacked with viable contenders. Taking all these factors into consideration, while the prospect of a Ronda Rousey return undoubtedly stirs excitement, it is crucial for 'Rowdy' to approach it with a fortified mindset and dedicate ample time in preparation if she decides to make the octagon walk again.

Ronda Rousey UFC return: Henry Cejudo's coach urges 'Rowdy' to make her comeback in the featherweight division

Ronda Rousey hasn't competed inside the octagon since she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 back in 2016. Nunes' retirement from the sport has sparked rumors of Rousey's return to vie for the vacant bantamweight championship, potentially against Julianna Pena.

However, Eric Albarracin, coach of former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo, has suggested a different route for Ronda Rousey's UFC return. According to the retired American wrestler, Rousey should compete in the women's featherweight division, emphasizing the need to revive the weight class. The proposition makes perfect sense considering that the future of the division is hanging by the tread with Dana White hinting towards scrapping the division entirely.

Albarracin’s comment, via LowKick MMA on Facebook read:

“Should be at 145lbs. To save the weight class.”

Check out Albarracin's comment below:

